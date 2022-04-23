By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

In commemoration of the 5th anniversary of the death of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, a socio political group within Osun state chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Pathfinder Team, has saluted the political doggedness of the late sage in the area of good governance.

The group in a statement issued and signed by its state coordinator, Secretary and chairman Board of Trustee, Hon.Oladiti Aluko, Akinleye Sola and Alhaji Lukman Afolabi, respectively to commemorate the event, attributed the success recorded by late Isiaka Adeleke during his lifetime to his passion for human development.

According to the group, late Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke lived an examplanry life full of human development, a legacy they said, still live after him.

According to them, his death is not in vain as the people of the state recognized his good deeds and transferred the love to his brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke who has continued from where the late sage stopped.

“Your departure though, painful but we are glad that your good legacies continue. We are still enjoying your good work, your dynasty is God-sent to the people of Osun, we miss you our dear daddy,” the group added.