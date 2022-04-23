Lagos govt reopens Chrisland Schools

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed the State Ministry of Education to re-open all Chrisland Schools shut across the state in the wake of the controversy over alleged rape of a student of the school.

This was contained in a press statement by the Lagos State Commissioner of Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo.

The state government had shut down all Chrisland Schools in Lagos State on April 18, 2022.

This came after a video of students of the elite private school located in Victoria Garden City performing s*xual acts while on a trip to Dubai to participate in the World School Games between March 10 and 13, 2022, emerged.

Following the incident, the school authorities suspended a female student indefinitely, stating that she was “a major actor” in an “immoral act”.

The government said the school’s Parent Teachers Association would be working on scheduled psychosocial support for the students involved in the immoral act.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Ministry of Education has directed that all Chrisland Schools shut for alleged misconduct of some students in Dubai be reopened from Monday, April 25th, 2022.

“The directive follows a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the incident. Besides, it is to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday 25th April 2022.

“The State Government shut the schools for the safety of students and the staff and to ensure unhindered investigation of the incident.

“The Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies of the State, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teachers Association, will be working on scheduled psychosocial support for the students.

“An extensive assessment of the school’s procedure, especially on external trips and excursions, is being made to identify safety gaps and prevent such incidents.

“Besides, the Ministry will launch the reviewed guidelines/protocols governing private and public schools across the state within the next one month.”