Late Isiaka Adeleke: 8 Years Without a Legend

Exactly eight years ago, on the 23rd of April, 2017, we lost an astute politician, a philanthropist, and a rare gem — Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

His passing was a devastating blow. For us, his political sons and daughters, it felt as though the heavens had fallen. We lost hope, we lost direction. God called him home at a time when his vast experience and leadership were needed most.

Renowned for his philanthropic heart, Senator Adeleke was a beacon of hope to countless Nigerians, especially the underprivileged. His selfless service and far-reaching contributions left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s political landscape, particularly in Osun State.

As the first executive governor of Osun State, his legacy of progress and development remains unmatched. He championed policies that created an enabling environment for investment and laid the groundwork for the economic growth we enjoy today in the State of the Living Spring.

A politician of great openness and humility, Senator Adeleke welcomed all — regardless of political affiliation. His inclusive spirit and generosity continue to live on through his brother, the current Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who upholds the same values and passion for the people.

Adieu, dear sage — Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke. Your legacy lives on. I miss you deeply. I cherish your love for humanity and your passion for development. We, your political children, miss you every day. You came, you saw, and you conquered.

Igi to pé, kìí pé nígbó.

Odigba, odigboose, odàrinàko, o tún doju àlá.

Eight years on — yet it feels like yesterday.

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye is the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State.