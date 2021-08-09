Bandits have kidnapped Niger state Commissioner for information, Alhaji Muhammed Sanni Idris.

Reports say he was taken from his home town Baban Tunga in Tafa local government area of the state, in the early hours of Monday.

Secretary to the Government of Niger state, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, confirmed the abduction, saying it happened around 1am.

According to him, security personnel are already on the trail of his abductors, expressing hope that they would be able to trace and rescue him unhurt.

“He was kidnapped in the early hours of today around 1am at Baban tunga in Tafa local government. Security are already on the trail of the kidnappers, we hope they would discover him soon and rescue him unharm,” he said

In a related development, bandits on Friday evening attacked a family travelling along Ewu–Ayetoro Ekiti Road in Ekiti State, killing a man and abducting his wife and daughter.

The victims were in the state for a burial ceremony in Ewu Ekiti when they were attacked while driving along the road.

A source said gunshots fired by the attackers made the driver of the vehicle lost control and rammed into the bush, Daily Trust reported.

One of the occupants was hit with a stray bullet and died on the spot, he said.

The source added that the abductors have contacted the family and demanded N50 million ransom to free the wife and daughter.

Police spokesperson in Ekiti State, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident and said one suspect has been arrested.

Abutu said based on a tip-off, the police have arrested one Akinola Femi, who was alleged to be one of the informants to the kidnappers terrorising the Ido/Osi area of the state.

“Femi is currently being interrogated and investigated for further findings,” he said.