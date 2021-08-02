Popular Nigerian socialite, Ismail Mustapha, alias Mompha has said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) contacted him after the arrest of internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, alias Hushpuppi to tell him to keep low profile.

Abbas was arrested by the FBI in Dubai and is facing criminal charges in the United States.

He has since pleaded guilty to charges of fraud against him, and named a now suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, Abba Kyari, among others, as his accomplices

Mompha who, a BDC operator, who spoke on the controversy on Saturday night while he appeared on Daddy Freeze’s Instagram LIVE, said he was advised by the Nigerian anti corruption agency to avoid things that might attract attention to himself following Abbas’ arrest.

According to him, he had once been in the EFCC net over an alleged case of fraud said he was told by EFCC to delete his social media page and maintain a low profile after the incident.

However, Mompha said Hushpuppi’s downfall came as a result of his stubbornness and high-handedness.

”When you are big, you are big. I was with FBI agents one-on-one on October 19, 2020. They questioned me but couldn’t find any incriminating evidence,” he said.

”Remember that I was the one that brought Hushpuppi from Malaysia, since his arrest, people on social media have said that I will be arrested next. Some even go as far as tagging EFCC and FBI”.

”On the day Hush was arrested, I received a lot of calls and tags from different people. EFCC had to call me directly to close down my social media and maintain a low profile.

”My case with EFCC was because someone felt the need to punish a big boy like me, all because of BDC’. Nigerians on social media love to gossip and bad luck for rich people.

”And it’s not my fault that I come from a rich home, I have even hustled all my life.”