At least seven people were killed and 250 houses razed in some communities in Miango chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, a statement by the Iregwe Development Association said on Sunday, in Jos.

The statement, signed by Mr. Davidson Malison, its National Publicity Secretary, stated that the attackers also injured many others and destroyed over 40 farmlands in the area.

According to him, the incident occurred on Saturday night, adding that the injured were currently receiving treatment at undisclosed hospitals.

“The attack, which lasted for over four hours unhindered, left over 250 houses razed in Zanwra, Nche-Tahu, Rikwe-Rishe A and B, Ri-Dogo, Nchu-Nzhwa all in Jebbu-Miango communities of Miango chiefdom,” the statement said.

“Seven people were killed, while several others were injured and are receiving treatment at undisclosed hospitals.

“Over 40 farmlands with a variety of crops were completely destroyed and several household items and domestic animals stolen,” the statement said.

Malison, who described the situation as “unfortunate”, urged government and security agencies to intensify efforts towards securing the lives and property of the people.

The Public Relations Officer of the Plateau command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said that the command had since deployed its personnel to the area to ensure law and order.

He said, “The Police is on top of the situation; more personnel have been deployed to the area. Investigation is also ongoing to bring the perpetrators to book.”