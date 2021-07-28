Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, Tukur Buratai, today, met with President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic.

Details of the meeting is not yet known, but it may not be unconnected with the arrest of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho in the country.

Igboho is currently facing extradition trial in the francophone country where he was arrested while trying to escape to Germany.

The Nigerian government had wanted him to extradited without trial, with Buratai said to have provided a helicopter to fly him to Nigeria the day he was arrested.

But Benin government insisted that due process be followed in line with international law.

Igboho had fled the country after the Department of State Services (DSS) raided his residence and subsequently declared him wanted.

Buratai, however, used the opportunity to present himself his letter of credence to the Beninese President.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Buratai as Nigeria’s envoy to Benin Republic.