Published

3 hours ago

on

Ex-Army Chief Buratai Survives Boko Haram Ambush in Borno

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), narrowly escaped death on Friday when his convoy came under heavy gunfire from suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

The incident, which occurred near a frontline military base, underscores the worsening security situation in Nigeria’s North-East. The attack was revealed by Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, during a Sunday appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“Just two days ago, Buratai was attacked at a frontline operations base in Borno. His team responded gallantly, but the insurgents succeeded in destroying some military equipment,” Ndume said.

While the number of casualties has not been confirmed, the senator disclosed that a fierce gun battle erupted between the insurgents and troops in Buratai’s convoy. The attackers reportedly targeted and damaged key military assets, including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs), tanks, and mounted machine guns.

“In some cases, the terrorists not only destroy military hardware but also cart away weapons,” Ndume added.

He warned that the situation in Borno was spiraling out of control. “Insurgents now move freely, torching and looting military installations. It’s becoming a full-blown crisis,” he lamented.

Ndume painted a broader picture of Nigeria’s deteriorating security, stating that all six geopolitical zones are grappling with one form of insecurity or another—from terrorism and banditry to economic sabotage like oil theft in the South-South.

“At this point, the South-West is the only relatively safe zone,” he noted.

The attack on Buratai has reignited calls for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s security architecture. Despite multiple offensives by the military, Boko Haram and its ISWAP offshoot continue to launch deadly raids across the North-East with alarming ease.

Buratai, who led the Nigerian Army from 2015 to 2021, was at the forefront of the country’s counterinsurgency efforts. Though retired, he remains a prominent figure in national security discourse.

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

