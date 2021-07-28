A former governor of Imo State, Mr. Ikedi Ohakim, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ohakim is a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo, had defected to the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) in 2006, through which platform he became governor in 2007.

An event was held to welcome him to the APC at Okohia, his hometown, in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo on Tuesday.

The former governor said his decision is in response to the appeal of his supporters.

“Given my commitment to the best decisions that would be most beneficial to the people and desirous of the need to quickly join hands with my friend, Uzodimma, and other leaders of the party in Imo, south-east and Nigeria to build a formidable political party headed by individuals that share the same values and ideals with me, I, Ikedi Ohakim, and my supporters and associates decided to join the APC,” he said.

“This decision is in response to the pleadings of my admirers and the touching request by the leadership of APC in Imo. What I am doing today, therefore, is to publicly endorse an action I took at my ward level many months ago.

Ohakim said Hope Uzodimma, Imo governor, is determined to change the lives of the people of the state.

“I find in governor Uzodimma a man, who is determined to set enviable records that would change the lives and fortunes of the people and the state at the end of the day,” he said.