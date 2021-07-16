By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun progressives (TOP), a caucus in Osun state chapter of All progressives Congress, APC, has decried what it called manipulation of party’s membership registration just as it called for total overhauling of the exercise by the national headquarters of the party.

The chairman of the group, Revd Adelowo Adebiyi stated this while addressing the press on the stand of the group towards the just concluded exercise in the state.

According to him, the leadership of the party in the state have shamelessly ceded its responsibility to the government appointees who hoarded the registration materials and were carrying out the registration in their different homes.

He alleged that the just concluded exercise register was still in government house, “As we speak, reliable sources said the register; even to the extent of its manipulation is still in the Okefia Government House, Osogbo. When the Punch came up with its report few days back, it confirmed our “Bush Radio” report and was nothing new in real terms”

He said, the current party leadership in the state promotes mutual exclusiveness in all its actions, thus destroying party unity.

“May we note that the previous leaderships of APC before this one did everything to ensure the unity of the party which happened to be the secret of our success even when we fought a vicious opposition in PDP.

“Part of what was observed as the problems that has grown to be hydra-headed is the inability of the present leadership to resolve palpable crisis in all the LG/LCDA branches of the party. As we speak, no LG/LCDA has less than two factions in the party. There is no meeting of any sort in the last 18 months or so.”

“The glaring ineptitude in the management of the party has rendered it ineffective and almost comatose. There is no cohesion within the party to the extent that members are in the dark about what the government which they worked to install is about to and doing. Not only that they didn’t know what was going but the leadership of the party deliberately precluded them.

“With this situation whereby only the restricted number of party members belonging to the Governor’s group, IleriOluwa that had their hearts content in the last registration shows compromise of the Osun APC register and ought to be rejected by the APC National leadership, if fairness, equity and justice will be well served in the coming congress and any other purposes that the register will serve.

“The Osun Progressives (TOP) call for a rejection of the document as presently composed by your highly esteemed and respected committee so that the desperate and selfish elements who do not care what happens to the party will not stain your reputation and take Osun APC to the precipice,” he said.

The group however, called for a rapprochement that will put the party on a more solid sustainable wining way, adding that only a mutually inclusive, united, coherently run and well focused party can achieve this and that is what the group stand for.

The group posited that the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Committee should send only people of high integrity as the State Congress committee to Osun, so that level playing ground could be provided for all and sundry.