Former Abia State governor and senator representing Abia North district, Orji Uzor Kalu; senator representing Imo North district of Imo State, Frank Ibezim and Lagos Central senator, Remi Tinubu, are among the over 50 senators of the All Progressive Congress who rejected the direct transmission of election results by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC).

On Thursday, lawmakers spent more than three hours considering over 100 clauses of the bill, and the majority of the senators succeeded in empowering the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to determine the electronic transmission of electoral results.

The legislation is seeking to repeal and re-enact the 2010 electoral act, which has been under consideration for years.

During the clause-by-clause consideration of the bill, Sabi Abdullahi, deputy senate whip, proposed that the NCC must certify that national coverage is adequate and secure, while the national assembly must approve before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can transmit election results electronically.

But Albert Bassey, senator representing Akwa Ibom north-east, kicked against the motion and said the initial proposal made by the committee should be retained.

“The commission may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable,” section 50 (3) of the report reads.

This led to a rowdy session which lasted about 20 minutes, after which the senate eventually retained Abdullahi’s amendment after a 52-28 vote.

Twenty-eight legislators were absent.

While the ‘NO’ vote was to empower NCC determine e-transmission of electoral results, the ‘YES’ was to retain the aforementioned section 50(3) as recommended by the committee.

All APC senators on the floor voted “NO”.

This is how the senators voted:

SENATORS VOTE

Robert Ajayi Boroffice NO

Francis Fadahunsi YES

Ajibola Basiru NO

Clifford Ordia YES

Matthew Urhoghide YES

Francis Alimikhena NO

Kola Balogun YES

Hezekiah Dimka NO

Abubakar Kyari NO

Gyang Istifanus YES

Nora Ladi Dadu’ut NO

George Sekibo YES

Ali Ndume NO

Opeyemi Bamidele NO

Biodun Olujimi YES

Mpigi Barinada YES

Betty Apiafi YES

Gobir Abdullahi NO

Abdullahi Danbaba YES

Philip Aduda YES

Chukwuka Utazi YES

Mohammed Goje NO

Yusuf Yusuf NO

Isa Shuaibu Lau NO

Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed NO

Francis Onyewuchi YES

Yau Sahabi NO

Uba Sani NO

Danjuma La’ah YES

Kabiru Gaya NO

Elisha Abbo NO

Ahmed Baba Kaita NO

Adamu Aliero NO

Yahaya Abdullahi NO

Yakubu Oseni NO

Isa Jibrin NO

Smart Adeyemi NO

Ibrahim Oloriegbe NO

Oluremi Tinubu NO

Solomon Adeola NO

Tanko Al-Makura NO

Godiya Akwashiki NO

Abdullahi Adamu NO

Musa Mohammed Sani NO

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi NO

Bima Enagi NO

Ayo Akinyelure YES

Ovie Omo-Agege NO

Peter Nwaoboshi NO

Kashim Shettima NO

Akon Eyakenyi YES

Frank Ibezim NO

Bello Mandiya NO

Suleiman Abdu Kwari NO

Hassan Ibrahim NO

Amos Bulus NO

Obinna Ogba YES

James Manager YES

Gershom Bassey YES

Seriake Dickson YES

Jika Haliru NO

Albert Bassey YES

Aishatu Ahmed NO

Eyinnaya Abaribe YES

Christopher Ekpenyong YES

Cleopas Zuwoghe YES

Emmanuel Orker-Jev YES

Lawal Gamau NO

Sam Egwu YES

Michael Nnachi YES

Lawali Anka NO

Stephen Odey NO

Sandy Onor YES

Kabir Barkiya NO

Danladi Sankara NO

Oyelola Ashiru NO

Aderele Oriolowo NO

Orji Uzor Kalu NO

Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo NO

Alkali Saidu NO