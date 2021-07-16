Former Abia State governor and senator representing Abia North district, Orji Uzor Kalu; senator representing Imo North district of Imo State, Frank Ibezim and Lagos Central senator, Remi Tinubu, are among the over 50 senators of the All Progressive Congress who rejected the direct transmission of election results by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC).
On Thursday, lawmakers spent more than three hours considering over 100 clauses of the bill, and the majority of the senators succeeded in empowering the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to determine the electronic transmission of electoral results.
The legislation is seeking to repeal and re-enact the 2010 electoral act, which has been under consideration for years.
During the clause-by-clause consideration of the bill, Sabi Abdullahi, deputy senate whip, proposed that the NCC must certify that national coverage is adequate and secure, while the national assembly must approve before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can transmit election results electronically.
But Albert Bassey, senator representing Akwa Ibom north-east, kicked against the motion and said the initial proposal made by the committee should be retained.
“The commission may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable,” section 50 (3) of the report reads.
This led to a rowdy session which lasted about 20 minutes, after which the senate eventually retained Abdullahi’s amendment after a 52-28 vote.
Twenty-eight legislators were absent.
While the ‘NO’ vote was to empower NCC determine e-transmission of electoral results, the ‘YES’ was to retain the aforementioned section 50(3) as recommended by the committee.
All APC senators on the floor voted “NO”.
This is how the senators voted:
SENATORS VOTE
Robert Ajayi Boroffice NO
Francis Fadahunsi YES
Ajibola Basiru NO
Clifford Ordia YES
Matthew Urhoghide YES
Francis Alimikhena NO
Kola Balogun YES
Hezekiah Dimka NO
Abubakar Kyari NO
Gyang Istifanus YES
Nora Ladi Dadu’ut NO
George Sekibo YES
Ali Ndume NO
Opeyemi Bamidele NO
Biodun Olujimi YES
Mpigi Barinada YES
Betty Apiafi YES
Gobir Abdullahi NO
Abdullahi Danbaba YES
Philip Aduda YES
Chukwuka Utazi YES
Mohammed Goje NO
Yusuf Yusuf NO
Isa Shuaibu Lau NO
Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed NO
Francis Onyewuchi YES
Yau Sahabi NO
Uba Sani NO
Danjuma La’ah YES
Kabiru Gaya NO
Elisha Abbo NO
Ahmed Baba Kaita NO
Adamu Aliero NO
Yahaya Abdullahi NO
Yakubu Oseni NO
Isa Jibrin NO
Smart Adeyemi NO
Ibrahim Oloriegbe NO
Oluremi Tinubu NO
Solomon Adeola NO
Tanko Al-Makura NO
Godiya Akwashiki NO
Abdullahi Adamu NO
Musa Mohammed Sani NO
Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi NO
Bima Enagi NO
Ayo Akinyelure YES
Ovie Omo-Agege NO
Peter Nwaoboshi NO
Kashim Shettima NO
Akon Eyakenyi YES
Frank Ibezim NO
Bello Mandiya NO
Suleiman Abdu Kwari NO
Hassan Ibrahim NO
Amos Bulus NO
Obinna Ogba YES
James Manager YES
Gershom Bassey YES
Seriake Dickson YES
Jika Haliru NO
Albert Bassey YES
Aishatu Ahmed NO
Eyinnaya Abaribe YES
Christopher Ekpenyong YES
Cleopas Zuwoghe YES
Emmanuel Orker-Jev YES
Lawal Gamau NO
Sam Egwu YES
Michael Nnachi YES
Lawali Anka NO
Stephen Odey NO
Sandy Onor YES
Kabir Barkiya NO
Danladi Sankara NO
Oyelola Ashiru NO
Aderele Oriolowo NO
Orji Uzor Kalu NO
Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo NO
Alkali Saidu NO