By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been urged not to allow the impunity in the Osun Ward and Local Government Congresses to stand in the interest of the party.

Immediate past Chairman of APC in the State and leader of the Osun Progressives (TOP), Reverend Adelowo Adebiyi, made the call yesterday while speaking at the general meeting of the caucus in Osogbo.

According Adebiyi, acceptance of the ward and local government congresses conducted outside the hachet job of Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye led committee is the way to go for the party’s progress and development in the state.

Adebiyi said the ability of the National Caretaker committee to put a check to the horrendous manipulation of process by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in favour of the current party leadership and particularly for the sake of his group, IleriOluwa could bring a serious undoing to APC.

He said the National Caretaker committee needs to look critically into how the Elegbeleye congress committee which said it arrived Osogbo by 5pm of Friday July 30, 2021; held a “stakeholders meeting” in the Government House Banquet Hall and screened over 23000 aspirants and made them ready for congress by the morning of Saturday, July 31, 2021 was clearly a compromised process.

How that was possible, Adebiyi said, can only be attributed to a voodoo man like Elegbeleye who was specifically procured for the hatchet job by Governor Oyetola who used his position as a member of the National Caretaker committee selfishly.

“Elegbeleye committee that was sent from the National Secretariat was so ensconced in the bid to carry out the dirty job for which he was procured, spoke of “consensus” when two sets of forms were sold to party members in Osun”, Adebiyi noted.

Adebiyi said that particular action was a sufficient undermining of, and putting to ridicule, the integrity of the National Secretariat and bring the totality of the party headquarters into public disrepute.

He said: ” it is very clear that Elegbeleye committee did what it had to do to justify his pay by Governor Oyetola and not work diligently for National Secretariat’s sake or in the interests of the party.”

The former APC Chairman congratulated members of the APC which included the newly elected members of the APC executives for the wards and local government, saying that it would be difficult for any unbiased watchers of Osun political events to do anything other than give TOP the trophy of success.

He urged the new party officials to be up and doing in running the party affairs, especially in curbing the obvious degeneration of affairs and un-disguised intention of members to jump ship by ensuring they are provided succour to make APC attractive.

Adebiyi informed the APC members that the inauguration of new executive members will be held soon in a grand ceremony.

He assured them that the caucus will pursue the injustice done to members to any constitutional level to uphold the truth as held by it and put a lie to the shenanigans by the other group.