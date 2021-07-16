BY ISRAEL BOLAJI

Eight contestants survived the heat and are up for viewers’ votes as The Voice Nigeria, Season 3, held its second live show over the weekend. This followed energetic performances of various songs and display of raw talents by vocalists in a bid to outdo one other as the world class talents reality series glitters to the grand finale.

To keep your favourite contestants on the show, viewers have to vote by dialing *894*7*talent’s code#.

Full details of the voting code of all contestants can be gotten in the video clip below:

Four talents, including Kitay Naomi Mac, Eazzie and Esther, who were earlier saved by the four celebrity coaches cum judges following the first live show were joined by four other saved by viewers out of the eight up for votes. The lucky ones were Anu, Dapo, Nuel Ayo and Kpee who returned to team Yemi, Falz, Waje and Darey respectively for a chance to perform courtesy of viewers’ votes as verified and endorsed by the highly respected KPMG.

Toeseen, Tamara, Inioluwa, and Jeremiah have now dropped out of the very intense competition.

The last eight contestants all performed during the second live show to the excitement of coaches and a small audience in compliance with Covid-19 protocols. Following the show, all eight now depend on the viewers’ votes as the coaches can no longer save anyone and only the top six with the highest votes will perform at the third live show.

Meanwhile, all eight talents gave great accounts of their artistry with scintillating performances of various songs at the second live show.

It was team Yemi that opened the second live show kicking off with a natural performer, Kitay with a cultural performance of “Ada Ada” by Flavour followed by the soprano singer Anu with an assertive delivery of “This is Me” by The Greatest Showman.

Team Falz then took over the stage first with Naomi Mac who wowed the audience with an emotional delivery of Whitney Houston’s classic “I Will Always Love You” followed by Dapo who sang Dbanj’s “Fall In Love”.

It was soon Team Waje’s turn to dazzle with Eazzie’s soulful performance of “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner, then Nuel Ayo delivering Asa’s inspirational song “Eye Adaba”.

Esther’s beautiful rendition of The Greatest Showman’s “Never Enough” ushered in Team Darey, followed by Kpee’s awesome close out with Rema’s dance song “Lady” which got all judges on their feet.

With an electrifying mix of pulsating musical performances, music training, glamorous fashion and life enriching entertainment, the The Voice Nigeria 3 continues to dazzle to the very grand finale.

Scores of vocalists have performed on the highly competitive show but dropped out going through the Auditions, Blinds, Knockouts, Battles and Live Show stages.

Lead show sponsor, FirstBank in a statement by its Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, reiterated that The Voice Nigeria 3 is a Reality TV show designed to discover and promote talented singers to actualise their dreams of becoming international stars which aligns with FirstBank’s commitment to providing a platform for nurturing and showcasing talents and driving social cohesion.

The Financial giant added that its support for The Voice Nigeria 3 is a demonstration of its commitment to contributing to the projected revenue of US$86m by 2021 from Nigeria’s music industry aimed at promoting a diversified economy in line with the Federal Government’s diversification policy.

So what are you waiting for, get voting so your favourite is among the six victorious vocalists with the highest votes that would be expected to perform selected songs and keep hope alive for the third live show billed for this Saturday.

More details on the show is on https://www.firstbanknigeria.com/the-voice-nigeria/