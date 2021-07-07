By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Yemi Lawal, has stated that the forthcoming Osun Sports Festival (OSF), is aimed at positively channeling the energy of youth and identifying budding talents with the aim of nurturing them to stardom.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat on Tuesday to herald the sports festival, the Commissioner stressed that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola believes in the energy and talents of the youth, hence the need to channel their energy towards the development of the sports in the state.

Hon. Lawal said the sports festival, which will feature about 31 sporting events, will be taken round the nooks and crannies of the state in a bid to fishing out hidden and budden talents and channel their energy towards positive use.

According to him, “It has been the focus of the present administration under the leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to develop sports at the grassroots, the festival will be taken to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“Because of our alliance with the National Youth Policy, the festival will give all youths between the age range of 15 and 29 the opportunity to showcase their sports prowess and those that are identified will be trained and nurtured to stardom.

“The festival will parade athletes in 31 sports which will include athletics, football, tennis, volleyball, boxing, weightlifting among others and it will be held in three phases of Local, Zonal and State. All local government areas will present at least 100 athletes at the festival which will climax by the last week of August.”

In a welcome address, Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, said the present administration has seen sports as a catalyst for development in the state.

Egbemode who was represented by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, Bar. Mrs Bukola Aderibigbe said Governor Oyetola believes that the energy of the youth can be effectively channeled through sports for the Development of the state