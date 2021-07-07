By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A cleric in Osun State, Evangelist Paul Olusegun Oyeniran, has said the only way for peace to thrive in Nigeria is for the nation’s leaders to walk in righteousness and be impartial in dealing with all citizens, irrespective of tribe and religion.

He said any country that do contrary to the will of God will surely reap the consequences that may follow.

Evangelist Oyeniran who is the General overseer of Ambassador of Christ Teaching and Evangelical Ministries (ACTEM), Ode-Omu stated this while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday.

According to him, the leaders of the country should hearken to the voice of God who speaks through his real prophetS, adding that the blood of the righteous and innocent people who have been wasted are crying for vengeance .

Oyeniran maintained that turning to God is the only antidote that can scale the nation through the calamities befallen it now.

He said Nigeria can only be one if we return to God and for our leaders to shelve discrimination, just as he said Nigerians irrespective of their tribe and religion should learn how to be tolerant and do everything with love.

The General overseer of ACTEM urged the leaders of the nation to return to God and allow him to rule the nation.