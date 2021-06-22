OBINNA EZUGWU

The Akpan Hogan Ekpo Centre for Public Policy, University of Uyo, has announced the 3rd annual Birthday lecture in honour of Professor Akpan Hogan Ekpo , former Vice-chancellor of the institution, and renowned Professor of Economics and Public Policy.

Professor Ntiedo Umoren, Executive Vice-chairman of the centre who announced programmes for the lecture in a statement on Tuesday, said it will hold on Friday June 25, 2021 at the main campus of the University, Tetfund Building at 10am prompt.

Guest Lecturer, according him, is Dr. Obadiaha Mailafia, Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, a Development Economist and Political Philosopher, while the topic for the lecture is “Insecurity and Economic Development in Nigeria.”

According the statement, the lecture will have two discussants, Dr. Asikpo Essien-Ibok, a political scientist and Prof. Andem Ayara, an economist and former Deputy Vice-chancellor of the University of Calabar

The Vice-chancellor, Prof. Nyaudoh Ndaeyo will be the Chief Host.

It is expected that leading political figures and public policy analysts will attend, while the general public are also invited, the statement said.

Prof. Ekpo is one of the foremost economists in Nigeria and Chairman of the Foundation for Economic Research and Training.

He is the immediate past Director General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), pioneer Vice-chancellor of the Akwa Ibom State University and former Vice-chancellor of the University of Uyo (Federal) as well as a former Non-Executive Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria. The Centre for Public Policy was conceived by his former students, friends and family and named after him.