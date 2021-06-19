By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

About 100 indigent students of Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency have benefited from the philanthropic gesture of Osun Commissioner For Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji as they were registered for the 2021 Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board examination free of charge.

The project had students picked from across the towns and villages that constitute the Federal Constituency who were also given free intensive coaching classes as preparation for the JAMB examinations.

The students who were taken through preparatory classes in all subjects that are registered under JAMB, were full of praise.

One of the students, Aderemi Saheed from Apomu while expressing gratitude to the Commissioner, said having passed his School Certificate Examination, he had no hope of registering for JAMB as his parents were unable to raise the N5,000 for the examination.

Elizabeth Aderibigbe from Ikire said the Finance Commissioner has allowed God to use him to help her pursue her academic dreams of sitting for JAMB, because she had nobody to turn to for the funds to register for the examination.

Elizabeth who said she is at the mercy of aged parents who could hardly feed themselves, expressed the determination to pass the JAMB examinations in flying colours so as to attract scholarship from other well meaning individuals like Mr Bola Oyebamiji whom God has used for her at this stage of her academic career.

Speaking on the reasons for investing over half a million naira into the project, Mr Bola Oyebamiji said he believes it is a worthwhile investment into the lives of the indigent students who he described as the future leaders of the Federal Constituency and the state at large.

He said no investment in the education of the younger generation can be considered as a waste of fund because the society will definitely benefit from it and become a better place for all to leave.

He said, “These are indigent students who we can not leave alone, they are part of us and their education is also very important. For those of them that are interested in pursuing their academic career, an investment into it is not a waste at all”.