Not less than 42 per cent of Nigerians have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report of a recent survey conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report of the survey conducted between April and May 2020 indicated that the impact of COVID-19 has been most strongly felt in the commerce, service and agriculture sectors.

It showed that 79 per cent of the households surveyed stated that their total income dipped since mid- March.

The report showed that the economic shock experienced by Nigerians after the outbreak of Coronavirus far exceeds shocks experienced between 2017 and 2019.

In its report titled “COVID-19 IMPACT MONITORING”, the NBS said; “To track the impacts of the pandemic, the National Bureau of Statistics implemented the Nigeria COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (COVID-19 NLPS) on a nationally representative sample of 1,950 households.

“The most widely reported shock experienced by households was an increase in prices of major food items faced by 85 per cent of households since the outbreak compared to only 19 per cent between January 2017 and January 2019.”

The coping mechanism for 51 per cent of households interviewed was reducing and it was also learnt that many households are now drawing down their savings (29 per cent of the households falls into this category).

A total of 26 percentage of interviewed households who needed medical treatment reported not being able to access treatment, while 38 per cent of households with children who attended school before school closures due to the pandemic reported that their children did not engage in any learning or education activities