Residents of Oyorokoto, a fishing community in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers, have decried the high-level piracy and insecurity on the region’s waterways.

They are, therefore, calling on the government to immediately deploy security operation for surveillance of the area.

Mr Fidelis Ebirien, Chairman, Oyorokoto High Sea Fishermen told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Oyorokoto that activities of sea pirates were hindering their fishing business.

Ebirien called on relevant security agencies to increase their surveillance in the area to ensure the safety of lives and property.

“Consistent attacks on the fishermen by sea pirates have endangered fishing business, which is our main source of livelihood,’’ he said.

He explained that fishermen were being exposed to pirates’ attacks almost regularly since 2014.

“Almost daily, we have continued to lose our fishing equipment such as boats and engines to these pirates.

“The state government and relevant security agencies should come to our aid by curbing the menace.’’

Also, the group’s Secretary, Mr Nte Ogwunte said that the challenge of piracy in the area had become a worrisome experience for residents in the ancient fishing community.

According to him, fishing, sea fairing and other related business no longer thrive in the area.

“Oyorokoto, one of the largest fishing coasts in West African, should enjoy adequate security surveillance to protect and guide the country’s economic resources,’’ he said. (NAN)