2Baba gets new role in Benue State government

Popular Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Face or 2Baba, has been appointed as the Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach to the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

The announcement was made in a video that quickly went viral. In the video, Governor Alia praised 2Baba for his support, influence in music, and efforts to help the people of Benue.

“You are a guru of entertainment,” Governor Alia said. “Once you say 2Face, people start dancing, even without the song. So we want to give you more responsibility because you can help improve lives and guide us.”

2Baba, who is originally from Benue State, has often spoken up for peace, youth empowerment, and social change. His new position is expected to help the state use music and culture to connect better with local communities.

Many people online have praised the move, saying it shows that talented entertainers can also help in leadership and development.