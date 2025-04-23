Spyro Celebrates New Home, Reflects on Faith, Overcoming Industry Doubts​

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Spyro has dedicated his newly acquired home, sharing an emotional message about his journey from being dismissed as a “Jesus boy” to achieving success in the music industry.​

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Spyro recounted the skepticism he faced early in his career due to his open Christian faith. He revealed that many industry insiders doubted his potential, with some questioning whether anyone had succeeded in the industry while openly professing their faith.​

“Two years ago, I was a write-off,” he wrote. “Many told me I wouldn’t last in this industry for tagging myself ‘Jesus boy’ and someone particularly asked me to check and see if anyone has ever done it and survived it.”​

Despite the criticism, Spyro remained steadfast in his beliefs. He expressed gratitude for his transformation, stating, “My JESUS is still in the business of taking men from point zero to FULLNESS. He is able to take a man from abject poverty to abundance without asking for anything in return.”​

The singer also used his story to encourage others facing similar challenges. “If you are reading this and life is lifting and you are tired already, please do not give up. Run to Him and STAY with Him; He never fails,” he advised.​

Spyro’s journey highlights the intersection of faith and artistry, demonstrating how personal convictions can coexist with professional success.