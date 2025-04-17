23,554 Schools Present Over 1.9m candidates for 2025 WASSCE

The Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that a total of 1,973,253 candidates will sit for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.

This disclosure was made on Thursday in Yaba, Lagos by the Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO), Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut, who revealed that the candidates were drawn from 23,554 schools across the country.

Dr. Dangut explained that the 2025 WASSCE will take place between Thursday, April 24 and Friday, June 20, 2025, spanning eight weeks and one day.

Giving a gender breakdown, the HNO stated that 979,228 candidates (49.63%) are male, while 994,025 candidates (50.37%) are female, reflecting a slight increase in both male and female participation compared to the previous year.

He also noted a rise in overall enrolment figures, saying, “Candidature for this year increased by 158,627 candidates compared to last year.”

The examination will cover 74 subjects, comprising 196 papers, and will be supervised by approximately 26,000 senior secondary school teachers nominated by various Ministries of Education.

To enhance the credibility of the examination, Dr. Dangut emphasized that no two candidates will receive the same set of questions, a measure aimed at curbing examination malpractice.

“The West African Examinations Council, being a foremost examining body, has continued to add value to the educational aspirations of its stakeholders,” he stated.