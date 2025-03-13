Connect with us

2027: Peter Obi, Bala Mohammed meet behind closed doors in Bauchi 
Published

5 hours ago

on

Mr. Peter Obi, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Thursday, held a closed-door meeting with the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, at the Ramat House in Bauchi, the state capital.

Although the purpose of the visit has not yet been disclosed,  Business Hallmark gathered that it’s part of engagements aimed at building a political alliance ahead of the 2027 general election.

Obi is a Labour Party chieftain, while Mohammed is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Anambra State governor Ocame third in the 2023 presidential election won by ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) according to the results announcement by INEC.

 

 

