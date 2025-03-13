Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, says he left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with the knowledge of former President Muhammad Buhari.

El-Rufai defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Monday, citing unhealthy situation in the party.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa service on Wednesday, the former governor said he had a discussion with Buhari about his decision to leave the APC and his plan to join the SDP.

“I left the APC with his full knowledge. I visited him on a Friday and informed him of my decision to leave the party, because I involve and consult with him on all my matters,” he said.

When asked if he had any political godfather, El-Rufai said, “I have those I consult with in everything I do. I inform them of anything I intend to do, and when they demand that I keep off, I do. My first godfather is Muhammadu Buhari. For the rest, I will not mention them because if I do, they’ll be pressured.”

Speaking futher, the former governor stated that he had no regret supporting President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election, but was surprised at his actions.

“I haven’t regretted it, but I have been taken by surprise. But why I don’t regret supporting him is, some Yoruba leaders from the South West had visited Kaduna and informed me that the Muslims of their region were being politically marginalised. That was the first reason I supported Tinubu,” he said.

“The second reason is this: we agreed that the 2023 presidential seat would be zoned to the Southern part of the Nigeria for fairness, balance and justice in the country.”

El-Rufai said he left the APC because the party had deviated from its founding principles.

“The APC abandoned the ideals that led to its formation. It has abandoned the people. Everyone is now pursuing personal interests and wealth. The government has become a business enterprise where everything has a price.

“There is no justice. Those who worked for the party are not recognised, let alone rewarded. Appointments are now controlled by a select group from Lagos. The party is dead.

“That is why I consult Tunde Bakare, Buhari, Abdullahi Adamu, Adams Oshiomhole, and Bisi Akande before making my decision,” he said.