Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State Governor, has expressed his willingness to work alongside Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election, to save the country’s democracy.

Bala Mohammed, who also serves as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, regretted that the government of today is not democracy, noting that, “We would use knowledge, tactics and strategies to transcend Nigerians irrespective of the plans of those people who think they can scatter democracy.”

The governor spoke on Thursday, following a private meeting with Obi at the Government House in Bauchi.

Mohammed acknowledged that both he and the PDP hold great respect for Obi’s political approach and his vision for the nation.

“We have a lot of respect and admiration for him because of his style of politics, his statesmanship, his versatile nature, and his deep knowledge of the economy and governance,” he said.

“Peter Obi has a clear vision of where politics and politicians should be in terms of bringing good governance, impacting the people, and uniting the country. It is always a delight to listen to him because of his deep knowledge and mastery of statistics.

“I appreciate what he is doing as a leader of the opposition because, whether we like it or not, he is now the face of opposition politics in Nigeria.

“I want to say clearly that I am ready to work with Peter Obi. We must come together to bring good governance, offer a vibrant opposition with vision and strategy, and rescue this country from mediocrities parading themselves as leaders.

“The time has come for us to step out and act with sincerity and focus. Our coming together is a message, and this message will resonate because my fellow governors support this kind of alliance.”