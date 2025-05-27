Connect with us

2025 Children’s Day: “You Are Our Greatest Treasure,” Osun CoS Akinleye Hails Young Minds
Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Osun State, has described children as the greatest treasure of this generation, as he felicitated with young minds across Osun and beyond on the occasion of the 2025 International Children’s Day.

In his goodwill message, Akinleye emphasized that children are not just the leaders of tomorrow but also a source of inspiration today. He celebrated their resilience, limitless potential, and critical role in shaping a brighter future.

“As the world comes together to honour our greatest treasures—our children—I joyfully celebrate every child across Osun State and beyond,” he stated.

“Today reminds us of the beauty, strength, and boundless possibilities that lie within each young heart. You are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also the joy and motivation of today.”

Akinleye urged children to remain curious, courageous, and compassionate, encouraging them to believe in themselves, continue learning, and never stop dreaming.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke to improving the lives of children in Osun through investments in education, youth empowerment, and child welfare.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke, we remain steadfast in our resolve to build a better future for every child in Osun. His administration’s continued dedication to education and youth development is laying a solid foundation for generations to come,” he added.

Addressing parents, caregivers, educators, and community leaders, Akinleye called for a renewed commitment to creating safe, supportive, and nurturing environments that help children thrive.

“Let us all reaffirm our shared responsibility to protect children’s rights and provide the love, care, and guidance they need to reach their full potential,” he said.

“Happy International Children’s Day!” he concluded.

 

