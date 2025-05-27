Troops repel terrorist attack in Borno, neutralise dozens; two soldiers k!lled

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have repelled a major attack by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in New Marte, Marte Local Government Area of Borno State, killing dozens of terrorists in a fierce overnight battle.

The clash, which began around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, saw insurgents attempting to infiltrate the town, but they were met with strong resistance from the military. Unfortunately, two soldiers lost their lives in the confrontation.

Military sources confirmed that the terrorists had recently overrun a military base in Marte, forcing both troops and civilians to retreat temporarily. However, a swift counter-offensive, bolstered by reinforcements and the visit of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, led to the successful recapture of the area.

Marte, located near the Lake Chad Basin and sharing borders with Monguno, Dikwa, and Gomboru Ngala LGAs, remains a strategic but vulnerable corridor often exploited by terrorist elements entering from the Sahel region.

A military source told our correspondent that the joint operation—which included both ground forces and aerial support—inflicted heavy casualties on the attackers, many of whom were neutralized during the exchange. Others reportedly fled and were pursued by troops.

“The terrorists attempted to infiltrate New Marte but were decisively repelled by our troops. Several insurgents were killed in the encounter,” the military said in a social media post, confirming the loss of two soldiers in the line of duty.

Security remains heightened in the area as troops continue mop-up operations and surveillance to prevent further incursions.