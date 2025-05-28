S’Arabia announces June 6 as Sallah day

Saudi Arabia has disclosed the sighting of the crescent moon marking the start of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

In the announcement shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday by Haramain Sharifain, Dhul Hijjah 1446 will commence on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The post spotlighted major dates for the upcoming Islamic observances:

“First day of Dhul Hijjah – Wednesday, 28th May 2025”

“The Day of Arafah – Thursday, 5th June 2025”

“Day of Eid Al Adha – Friday, 6th June 2025”

The Day of Arafah, falling on June 5, holds immense spiritual significance as pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat for the climax of Hajj.

This is followed by Eid-el-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, on June 6.

Celebrated by Muslims globally, Eid-el-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) devotion and resolve to sacrifice his son in line with the will of Allah.

Haramain Sharifain also posted a supplication often recited by pilgrims entering a state of ihram: “Labbayk Allahumma Labbayk, Labbayk la sharika laka Labbayk. Innal Hamda, Wannimata, Laka Wal-Mulk, La Sharika Lak.”

(“Here I am, O Allah, here I am. Here I am, You have no partner, here I am. Verily, all praise, grace, and sovereignty belong to You, and You have no partner.”)

Last year, Saudi Arabia declared June 16, 2024 as Sallah day.