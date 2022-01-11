Governor of Ebonyi State and chairman of Southeast governors forum, Dave Umahi has declared his intention to run for the office of president in the 2023 general election.

Umahi disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Tuesday after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor’s visit to the Villa comes barely 24 hours after the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, met Buhari to notify him of his presidential ambition.

Emerging from the President’s office on Tuesday, Umahi confirmed that he discussed the issue with Buhari, who asked him to go and seek the support of the people.

The Ebonyi governor said he is undeterred by Tinubu’s presence, noting that the contest is not about might.

Umahi defected from Peoples Democratic Party to the APC in November 2020.