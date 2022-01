Chief Ernest Shonekan, former head of Interim National Government, has died in the aged 85.

A former boardroom guru, Shonekan who headed the Interim National Government that succeeded the General Ibrahim Babangida military regime, died in Lagos after a protracted illness.

He was the interim head of the Nigerian Government between August 26 and November 17 1993 when he was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani Abacha.