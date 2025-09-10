FG sets aside contracts below N20bn for local firms, says Umahi

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, says contracts below N20 billion have been reserved for local firms.

Umahi made this known during an inspection tour of the dualisation of the East-West Road (Section IIIA) from Eleme Junction to Onne Junction in Rivers State, on September 9, 2025

He stressed that the federal ministry of Works has opted for a funding prioritisation framework to guarantee the continuation of critical road projects earlier financed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited under the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

Umahi noted that the move is in sync with President Bola Tinubu’s directive that all inherited NNPCL-funded projects must continue without interruption.

In his view , the ministry has listed all projects inherited from NNPCL and submitted them to the President. He stressed that those along national economic corridors, such as the Eleme–Onne road, would receive top priority.

“Mr President has graciously directed that none of such works should stop,” he said.

The works minister used the inspection visit to caution contractors against poor construction methods. He highlighted the practice of laying binder courses without covering them with a wearing course for months, which weakens roads and accelerates failure.

The minister said he has given directive to federal controllers nationwide to enforce stricter supervision and warned that contracts below ₦20bn would no longer be awarded to expatriate firms.