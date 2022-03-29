Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto State, has spoken against the clamour for zoning Nigeria’s presidency to the south, insisting that having a competent person should be a priority.

Tambuwal who spoke when members of the Concerned Citizens of Nigeria, (CCN) that bought PDP nomination form form him paid him a visit, noted that Nigeria was on the brink of collapse and required collective efforts to save it.

“As our situation is in Nigeria today and in time like this, when the situation is so dire and the country is in distress, members of that community or country must come together and put whatever differences they have aside to save the country. It calls for every concerted effort from everyone and all concerned citizen to put their hands together to rescue it from an imminent collapse,” he said.

According to him, having seen the failure of the APC misrule about two years after it came to power, he and his allies left the party for the PDP.

“It behooves on us, as responsible leaders of this country, to once again, come together to rescue Nigeria. It would be too bad for Nigeria if APC remains in charge of affairs after 2023,” he said.

“Things are rather getting from bad to worse. The situation demands us to rise to the challenge of working towards changing the defective APC government at the centre.”

He added that seeking the “Presidency is a collective thing. No single individual can do it alone. No single zone can do it alone. No state can do it alone. No tribe can do it alone. No members of a particular faith can do it alone.”

