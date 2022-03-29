The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Tuesday berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his silence on the attacks of terrorists on the Kaduna Airport and the Kaduna-Abuja rail track.

Terrorists had on Monday night, attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train with guns and explosives, killing a number of passengers in the process.

About 10 people were said to have died from the attack while many are injured.

The train attack had come days after terrorists attempted to attack Kaduna Airport, an incident that led to the death of a security guard.

In the statement on Tuesday, the group also carpeted the Federal Government for failing to take urgent action as regards the security situation in the country.

HURIWA said, “Last night’s terrorists bombing of a packed train heading to Abuja unambiguously signposts a dangerous peak in the war against Nigeria and Nigerians by the Fulani terrorists operating from North West of Nigeria.

“it is sad that the President has neither condemned the terrorists attack on the moving train nor that of the Abuja airport.

“Nigerians are fed up with the tepid responses of President Muhammadu Buhari who often wait for the terrorists to strike and then he issues the usual drab statement condemning the terror attack.

“The reason terrorists are emboldened to continue to launch daring raids on their targets of choice is that they have come to be made aware that President Muhammadu Buhari has become very comfortable with very inefficient security heads he appointed since the last seven years now.

“HURIWA wonders whether the President is waiting for the terrorists to launch a daring invasion of the National Assembly complex within the three arms zone of Abuja before he would realise that he has no effective National Security Adviser and Minister of Defence. HURIWA, therefore, is appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to take action urgently because the terrorists are becoming even more daring and emboldened because they feel they have nothing to lose.

“The Rights group also calls on the Federal Government needs to probe the heads of security services in states whereby terrorists are having a field day to ascertain whether these inefficient security heads are inevitably working with armed non State actors in the South East of Nigeria and North West for them to be recording the kind of successes that they have achieved in the past months at the cost of the economic dislocation of Igboland and the North West.”

Meanwhile, the managing-director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Engineer Fidet Okhiria, said information from the scene of the attack at the moment indicated that seven people died from the attack on Monday night.

According to the NRC MD, “What we have been told for now is that seven people are dead. I am, however, at the Airport in Lagos right now. I have to get there to monitor developments myself.”

The NRC had earlier in the day announced suspension of the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train services over the Monday night attack by terrorists.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!