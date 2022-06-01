The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has doubted the emergence of a southerner as the next president of Nigeria.

The fiery preacher raised the doubt during his church’s convention in Abuja, saying that the North work as a team.

He made reference to the stepping down of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, for another northerner, Atiku Abubakar, at the Peoples Democratic Party’s convention in Abuja last Saturday as an example of the North coming together as one when the chips are down.

“You saw what played out in Abuja on Saturday? Why do you think the North has been in office and power for many years? Even if the North is not in the office, the North will be in power.

“If they are not in power, they will be in office. This is because the Southern region, especially South-South, are noisemakers. The North will allow you to finish making your noise then they will shock you. Atiku knew the Southerners were noisemakers, and he worked on it.

“They are 100 per cent loyal to themselves; that is why Tambuwal could take such a decision. All my Northern friends have not spoken ill of me, but the Southerners are the ones mocking me”, Suleman said.