BREAKING: Peter Umeadi emerges APGA presidential candidate

Prof Peter Umeadi has emerged the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)

Umeadi clinched the ticket at the party’s special convention attended by party leaders and members drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country on Wednesday.

At a special convention at the Katampe-Abuja national headquarters of the party, a total of 150 delegates affirmed the candidacy of Prof. Umeadi by a voice vote.

National chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye while thanking party members for travelling the length and breadth of the country to attend the convention, expressed optimism that comes 2023, Umeadi would be sworn in as President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On his part, Umeadi promised to make Nigeria a great country every Nigerian would be proud of, if elected.