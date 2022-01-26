OBINNA EZUGWU

Former governor of Imo State and senator representing Imo West District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, as well former president of the senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, have declared their intention to run for president ahead of the 2023 general election.

Okorocha, a member of the All Progressive Congress, revealed his intention in a letter to the Senate President which was read by Ahmad Lawan, senate president, at plenary.

He said he will address a world press conference on Monday, 31 January 2022 to officially declare his ambition to contest the presidency.

He becomes the latest politician from the Southeast to declare his intention to run.

Earlier in the week, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, the founder and former CEO of Neimeth Pharmaceutical, also declared his intention to run for the office, following in the steps of former senate president, Anyim Pius Anyim and governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, among others.

Similarly, Bukola Saraki, a member of the People’s Democratic Party and a former governor of Kwara State, made his intention to contest known on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Saraki asserted that he has a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

“Earlier, I replied to a follower of mine on Twitter who like thousands of you has been clamouring for a united front to #RescueNigeria,” he said.

“As we prepare for the journey ahead, I hope we can all join hands to get the ticket of our great party, PDP, and build a nation that works for all of us.

“Join me to make our communities safer and provide real opportunities for you and your families. I have a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

“Let’s build a new Nigeria that works for everyone!”