OBINNA EZUGWU

Senator representing Ekiti South, and one of the leading contenders for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket, Biodun Olujimi, has pulled out of the primary election of the party in the state.

The primary election, which is ongoing, had witnessed clashes over delegates list, which a faction claimed has been doctored.

Olujimi said she pulling out of the race because she was disenfranchised by the party.

“I feel disenfranchised, I feel like the party does not believe in my presence there. I believe the party does not believe in whatever I have done, so I have pulled out,” she said.

Earlier in the morning, Nigerian Army intercepted some armed members of the Oyo State Park Management System otherwise known as National Union Workers (NURTW) at Ita Awure/Efon Junction, Osun State, reportedly heading for Ekiti to disrupt the primary.

The hoodlums were caught with guns, machetes, charms and others.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had earlier deployed additional policemen from Abuja to Ekiti State to complement personnel on the ground in the state to ensure hitch-free primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress.

The state Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, disclosed this on Tuesday, saying the move was “in a bid to maintain serene atmosphere and free, fair and credible governorship primary elections of the PDP and the APC.”

While 11 aspirants are jostling for the PDP ticket during the indirect primary billed for Wednesday, eight aspirants are contesting for the APC’s ticket in the direct primary which will hold on Thursday.

Mobayo, in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, titled “Governorship primaries – Ekiti State CP deploys adequate security, sues for peace,” reiterated the command’s readiness and deployment of adequate personnel to all voting centres and other relevant places across the state.