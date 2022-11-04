2023: Nollywood actors declare support for Bola Tinubu

Some Nollywood actors under the aegis of The Progressive Coalition of Entertainers have backed the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group, led by Saheed Balogun, made the declaration during a courtesy visit to the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa on Friday at the assembly’s complex in Lagos.

Obasa, while receiving the group comprising of Nollywood actors, producers and entertainers, urged them not to relent in their effort to ensure victory for the APC presidential candidate in the election.

He tasked them to sustain the relationship that exists between them and the state government.

“Our task is to involve people, enlighten them and make them see reasons why they should continue to support APC. We know the group has always supported the party and we want them to continue.

“To us, every vote is an investment because every single vote counts,” Obasa said.

Speaking on the visit, Balogun said the group of over 60 celebrities had come to endorse Tinubu because of his impact on the development of Lagos.

Balogun noted that Tinubu laid the foundation that successive governments are building on, putting Lagos in an enviable position among other states.

He said, “Since the campaign has commenced, the artists, having large followers on social media, see it as an opportunity to reach out and engage prospective voters.

“This is because we see Tinubu as one who had done a lot to qualify as the next president of Nigeria and we hope to continue to release the presidential candidate’s achievements.

“Asiwaju has done well and it is time to pay back. Every successive government continues to build on his foundation,” he said.