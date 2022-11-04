Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has boasted that his political structure in Kwara, his home state, remains intact and cannot be dismantled.

The minister argued that despite the disagreement in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, his supporters and allies were still loyal to him and his politically intact structure.

Mohammed said this in his hometown Oro near Ilorin, at the traditional marriage of his granddaughter, Toyosi, to Gbolahan Sambo.

“My political structure cannot be torpedoed because of disagreement. That is the essence of political structure: when you are strong enough to weather the storm that will necessarily come up, especially when it is time to vie for political offices,’’ he said.

Reacting to a question about the presence of political associates and supporters at the ceremony, Mr Mohammed said, “I am glad you noticed that I have here today the same people I have been working with in the last 20 years politically in Kwara. Though they tried to pluck me away from them, we interact regularly and we have almost become a family.”

The minister, according to NAN, added, “I am not surprised even though I am delighted that they turned out in their numbers today to share with me in the joy of this occasion. What this means fundamentally is that there is no difference politically between me and them and they still regard me as one of their leaders, and I still regard them as my associates.”