Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani has resigned from her position as the coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council in Adamawa State.

Binani announced her decision in a statement.

She indicated that she stepped aside pending the outcome of an appeal case against the annulment of her election as the governorship candidate.

A federal high court had nullified the governorship primary in the state won by Binani.

“Senator Aishatu Binani steps aside as Adamawa State Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Coordinator pending the outcome of Appeal Court case filed. The PCC is urged to appoint an interim coordinator in the meantime,” the statement read.

The state leadership of APC under Samaila Tadawus had accused Binani of sidelining the party by singlehandedly pappointing members of the campaign team in the state without due consultation.