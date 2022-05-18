2023: Nigeria needs capable, experienced person as president - Saraki

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A presidential aspirant under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Bukola Saraki has noted that for Nigeria to be a better country, it needs a capable and experienced person.

Saraki stated this in while speaking with party delegates in Osogbo on Tuesday.

The former Senate President who was in Osogbo, the Osun state capital to seek the vote of PDP delegates for his presidential bid said he’s always for the interest and progress of the entire country.

According to him, as a former Senate President and two-term governor of Kwara State, he has what it takes to unite the entire country.

He also emphasized that unity of Christians and Muslims will also be given priority for the country to be a united nation.

He said: “Let’s find president that would bring Investment to the country. As a former Senate President as well as two terms governor of Kwara State I have the needed experience to take the country togreater heights, therefore, give me your votes.

“If Nigerians want a good president, I think I’m the most qualified because of my experience in the private sector and at the national Assembly as well as two terms governor which I performed well by bringing in Investment to the state and the country.”

Speaking further, he urged the delegates to see him as the only capable hand that can bring Nigeria and Nigerians out of the present predicament.

While speaking on the July 16 gubernatorial election in Osun State, the former Senate President said “whatever it we must ensure that Senate Ademola Adeleke win the gubernatorial election.”

He further stressed: “Osun is my home and we have been in the battle for governorship for a very long time therefore, this is Ademola Adeleke’s time, let us vote for him.”