2023: I've not decided to run for president - Emefiele 

Mr. Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says he has not made up his mind about running for president of the country in 2023.

Recall that yesterday, it emerged that a group of farmers purchased the N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination forms for the CBN governor, a development that triggered outrage with many asking him to resign from his job.

However, reacting to the development in a statement on Saturday, Emefiele thanked the farmers and those asking him to run for the country’s highest office, but noted that he has not decided to run for the office.

The governor said should he decide to contest for president, he would purchase his own nomination forms and do so in accordance with the laws of the land.

“I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision,” Emefiele said.

“I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely.

“However, Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct.