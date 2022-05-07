Dr Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has joined the 2023 presidential race under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former minister of Agriculture under the Goodluck Jonathan administration on Saturday obtained the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the APC for N100 million, Leadership reported.

A coalition of 28 groups comprising Nigerians in Diaspora One Nigeria Group, Prudent Youth Association of Nigeria, Youth Arise Movement, women groups, farmers, people with disabilities and other civil society organizations, were said to have contributed the N100m fee to buy the forms for the AfDB president.

Led by the head of One Nigeria Group, Mohammed Saleh, the groups made the payment and collected the acknowledgement slip for Adesina at the International Conference Center where the APC is currently selling the forms.