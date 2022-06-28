The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the names of Ebonyi State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national assembly candidates.

The electoral umpire recognized those who emerged in the camp of Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections in the state.

The successful candidates are from the the line-up of Dr. Odii, popularly AnyiChucks, who emerged candidate in the party’s governorship primary held between May 28 and 29, 2022, which has been recognised as by the electoral umpire.

Although the party’s national leadership sanctioned a rescheduled primary which produced Senator Obinna Ogba as governorship candidate on June 5, the election was subsequently declared null and void by a federal high court in Abakailiki, which maintained that the initial primary held in May was the only legal primary, which was monitored by INEC and the PDP National Working Committee.

The PDP National Assembly (Senate) candidates for Ebonyi State as released by INEC for the 2023 General Elections are as follows:

1. Hon. Lazarus Nweru Ogbe( Ebonyi Central Senatorial District).

2. Sen. Dr. Samuel Ominyi Egwu( Ebonyi North Senatorial District).

3. Sen. Michael Ama Nnachi( Ebonyi South Senatorial District).

The Ebonyi State PDP candidates for the House of Representatives are:

1. Hon. Victor Umoke Aleke( Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency.

2. Barnabas Chukwuma Ofoke( Abakaliki/ Izzi Federal Constituency.

3. Johnson Obinna Nwachukwu(Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency.

4. Vitalis Ogbonna Nwanne(Ezza South/ Ikwo Federal Constituency.

5. Hon. Jerry Okechukwu Obasi(Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency.

6. Hon. Uduma Enwo Igariwey (Afikpo North/ Afikpo South Federal Constituency.

Abia Onyike,

Director of Media and Publicity,

AnyiChuks Campaign Organization.

Police ban use of Tint on car windows, cover of number plates

DAMATURU – The Yobe Police Command has banned the use of tint on car glasses and cover of plate numbers by motorists in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Dungus Abdulkarim announced in a press statement made available to DAILY INDEPENDENT in Damaturu today.

He said: “This is to inform the general public that arbitrary use of Vehicle Tinted glasses and covered number plates has aided the perpetuation of crime in the state.

ABUJA DOCTOR REVEALS THE UNIQUE WAY TO PERMANENTLY CURE WEAK ERECTION, SMALL AND SHAMEFUL MANHOOD AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE-EFFECTS WITHIN A SHORT PERIOD.

HOW TO EARN $3000 TO $5000 MONTHLY (₦1.8 MILLION TO ₦3 MILLION) FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME.

“Intelligence gathered revealed that people with dubious character hide behind tinted glasses to perpetrate crime thereby concealing their identity from security operatives and good members of the public.

“Similarly, some motorists are in the habit of covering their Vehicle Number Plates or removing it completely which makes it difficult to trace their identity in event of an accident, traffic violation or further information required by police in curtailing crime.

“It is, therefore, pertinent to note that such acts are against traffic regulations and a breach of public safety.

“Consequently, the Command wishes to notify the general public that, punitive measures will be taken against motorists who contravene the offence of unauthorized use of tinted glasses. The Command, therefore, gives [fourteen] 14 days grace period/ultimatum for users without a license to remove the same or face the wrath of the law.

These include vendors who counsel/procure/ cause such to be fixed on motor vehicle glasses who are hereby warned to desist forthwith as the Motor Vehicle (prohibition of tinted glasses) regulations describe it as an offence.

-Advertisement-

“Furthermore, motorists in the habit of covering their number plates or driving around in vehicles without number plates are liable to be arrested and charged to court accordingly.

“Meanwhile, The Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna G. Garba psc wishes to advise motorists to adhere to all laid down traffic regulations and avoid unauthorized use of tinted glasses and covered Number Plates to enable effective policing of the state.”

He, therefore, reiterates his commitment to ensuring public peace and safety