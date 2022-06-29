Ibrahim Shekarau, senator representing Kano Central in the National Assembly, has formally dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Shekarau, who has been fraternising with NNPP, cited injustice by the incumbent governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje as reason for his decision.

He becomes the latest senator to dump the ruling party, amid series of defections that have hit the party in recent weeks.

His defection was announced on Wednesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Shekarau’s letter of defection reads partly: “I am defecting from the APC to my new party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party as a result of unfairness, injustice by Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

“For the past two years there has been unresolved crisis in the Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, hence, I have resigned my membership.”

After the announcement, Senate President directed the Chief Whip to lead Shakarau to the opposition row in the red chamber.