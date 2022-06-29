2023: Fayose dumps Atiku, insists on power shift, may defect to APC

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has insisted that power must return to the South in 2023, thus dumping Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his party’s presidential candidate.

Fayose in a twitter post on Wednesday, noted that since President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner, will be completing eight years in 2023, it is only logical for power to return to the South.

“The current President of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING,” Fayose wrote. “Awa ‘South’ lo kan’. Nigerians should await details soon.”

The current President of Nigeria is a 2-term Northern Presidency, thus implying that it MUST be a Southern Presidency in 2023 or NOTHING. Awa ‘South’ lo kan’. Nigerians should await details soon. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) June 29, 2022

PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a northerner from Adamawa State, Northeast.

Fayose’s remark suggests he won’t be backing the former vice president and has prompted speculations about his impending defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress.