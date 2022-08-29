Atiku, Okowa others receive Shekarau back to PDP

Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Kano State, has officially rejoined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Shekarau was on Monday, received by the opposition party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, his ruling mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, among others, in Kano.

Other party big wigs present at the event include former Vice President, Namadi Sambo; Chairman BoT, Jibrin Walid; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi among others.