Ibrahim Shekarau, ex Kano governor dumps APC, joins Kwankwaso's NNPP

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano State has officially joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former DG of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s Support Group AbdulMumin Jibrin, who recently joined the NNPP made the disclosure via a tweet on his official Twitter page.

The tweet reads, “BREAKING- Sen Ibrahim Shekarau joins NNPP. Details later.”

NNPP is the party of Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of the state who has since picked its presidential ticket for 2023.