By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A former House of Representatives Aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Boripe,Odo-Otin and Ifelodun Federal Constituency, Osun State, Barrister Musbaudeed Ayodele Kusamotu has directed all his supporters in Osun Central Senatorial District to give overwhelming support for the APC Presidential candidate and all other candidates of the party in the coming elections.

Kusamotu who gave the directive at a Joint meeting under Kusamotu Foundation and support group held at family home in Ikirun, Osun state, also pledged their overwhelming vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other APC candidates in Osun state.

Other candidates, he said include Senator Ajibola Bashiru, the Senate spoke’s person, Dr Moshood Oluawo, House of Representatives candidate in Ifelodun, Boripe and Odo-otin federal constituency, and Dr. Mulikat Abiola the incumbent Osun House of Assembly member and candidate of APC, Ifelodun state constituency among others.

According to him, “We are in full support of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Immediate past governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola as well as all APC candidates in the state.

The Osun Centre Senatorial District consists of 10 local government areas of the state.

Kusamotu, however commended APC supporters for their courage and resolve to join the winning team.

He pledged that the incoming government under APC would not let them down in all ramifications.

Speaking further, Kusamotu urged all APC loyalists and teeming supporters to give maximum support for the immediate past governor Adegboyega Oyetola during this trying period.

He commended his supporters for their prayers and support for Oyetola, saying that their efforts would not be in vain.

Kusamotu, however enjoined all party faithful to come out en mass during the presidential, Senate, and House of Rep elections on 25th of this month to vote for all APC candidates in the state.

However the coordinator of Ayodele Kusamotu support group, Ademola Ganiyu commended Barrister Kusamotu for being a rallying point in the political climate of Osun Central District.

