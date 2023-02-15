Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and Nasir El-Rufai, his Kaduna State counterpart, are present at the Supreme Court for the hearing in a suit instituted by the states over the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a motion ex parte filed before the supreme court, Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara represented by Abdulhakeem Mustapha, had prayed the court to grant an interim injunction stopping the CBN from ending the timeframe within which the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes will cease to be legal tender.

On February 8, the court restrained the apex bank from giving effect to the February 10 deadline.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has also filed a preliminary objection to the suit, arguing that the supreme court lacks the requisite jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The government is represented in court by Kanu Agabi, a former minister of justice and attorney general of the federation.

A seven-member panel of the apex led by John Okoro is currently presiding to hear the suit.

Lagos, Katsina, Cross-River, Ogun, Ekiti, Ondo, and Sokoto states are represented in court seeking to be joined as co-plaintiffs in the suit.

Bayelsa and Edo states are seeking to be joined as respondents.